Fifty-nine members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Feb. 7 for their monthly meeting.
The meeting was called to order with the flag salute and a time for remembrance for Phyllis Johnson, recently departed member. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized. Also, the kitchen help was thanked.
President Wolfe asked for discussions on uses for monies collected. One suggestion was for curtains in the hall area.
At the last board meeting, it was determined that widows are eligible to vote, as they are head of the household.
Beverly Rupkalvis joined the society and was welcomed into the group.
Bev Galloway, Sherolyn Moss, Donna Speece, Gerri Stelk, Jean Hesser, Judy Rose, Rupklavis, Carol Switzer, Judy Mead, Deloris Meyers were door prize winners. Carlene Denman won the fish bowl.
Card winners were: Galloway, Wolfe, Lorraine Toczek, double pinochle; Sandy Arnold, Janet Larson, Jeanne Cadwallader, Robyn Kamper, pitch; Marlene Mader, Jean Mettenbrink and Norma Harder, sheepshead.
The next meeting will be at noon March 6, with off-Friday on Feb. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.