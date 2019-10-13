The Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Oct. 4, with 67 in attendance. Beverly Rupkalvis was a guest of Kay Stofer.

Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized. Kitchen help was thanked for the taco salad lunch.

Volunteers are needed to host a table for the indoor “Trunk or Treat” scheduled for Oct. 30.

President Beverly Wolfe mentioned that Hope Harbor needs towels.

Marcia Ferguson joined the Society and was welcomed into the group.

Rosie Staroska, Jan Anderson, Myrna Petzoldt, Glenrose Luebbe, Shirley Thavenet, Dorothy Lemburg, MalRae Sullivan, Mary Luebbe, Krecklow and Jean Mettenbrink won door prizes. Lavonn Kulus won the fish bowl.

Card winners were: Pat Miller, Lemburg, Sonya Phillis, double pinochle; Kulus, Arlene Andreasen, Jean Shonka and Janet Larson, pitch; Betty Rother, Norma Harders and Maxine Rathman, sheepshead.

The next meeting is set for noon Nov. 6, with off-Friday on Oct. 18.

