The Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Nov. 1, with 64 members in attendance. Carmen Harrihill was a guest of Lorraine Toczek.
Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized. The kitchen help was thanked for the Thanksgiving meal.
Four courtesy cards were sent. President Beverly Wolfe thanked Bea Fiala and Kay Sofer for setting up the Halloween tables for Trunk or Treat.
The group voted with approval to replace the condenser for the refrigerator at a cost of $400.
Members were reminded to bring food items for the food pantry in December. In addition, checks will be sent to Hope Harbor, Crisis Center, Humane Society and Christmas Cheer.
There will be a general meeting on Nov. 16 to elect a new board of directors. Two ladies are running for a position on the board. Only members are eligible to vote.
Chris Falldorf joined the Society and was welcomed into the group.
LaJean Kroeger, Darlene Albright, Judy Rose, Robin Kamper, Vicki Sok, Karen Woitaszewski, Ingrid Gerkout, Lorraine Oberschulte, Carolyn Luebbe and Pam Tagel won door prizes. Toczek won the fish bowl.
Card winners were: Gerkout, pinochle; Donna Speece, Dorothy Lemburg, double pinochle; Kamper, Joyce Fellows, Betty Mossman, Sandy Arnold, pitch; Oberschulte, Shirley Boltz and Arlene Obermiller, sheepshead.
The next meeting will begin at noon Dec. 6, with off-Fridays on Nov. 15 and 29.
