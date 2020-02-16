The Platt Duetsche Colonial Club met Feb. 4.

Harlene Stoltenberg and Irene Alder celebrated birthdays in January, and Alder also celebrated an anniversary.

Bev Rupklvis and Jana Cornelius have February birthdays and Carolyn Luebbe has an anniversary.

Ingrid Gerkout, Sandra Hostler, Eileen English, Dorothy Lemburg, Cornelius and Glenrose Luebbe won door prizes.

Card winners were: Glenrose Luebbe, Arlene Obermiller and LaMae Stoltenberg, double pinochle; Jan Anderson, Gerkout, and Kay Stofer, pitch.

The next meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Platt Duetsche.

