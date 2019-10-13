Fifteen members of the Platt Duetsche Colonial Club met Oct. 2 for their monthly meeting.
Beverly Wolfe, Dorothy Lemburg, Jan Anderson, Harlene Stoltenberg, Ingrid Gerkout and Darlene Albright won door prizes.
Card winners were: Albright, Arlene Andreasen, Anderson and Gerkout, pitch; Sandra Hostler, Wolfe, Lemburg, and Glenrose Luebbe, pinochle
Next meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Platt Duetsche.
