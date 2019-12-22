Nineteen members of the Platt Duetsche Colonial Club met for their monthly meeting Dec. 4.
Beverly Wolfe and Jan Anderson will celebrate a birthday in December and Arlene Andreson has an anniversary.
Anderson, Darlene Albright, Harlene Stoltenberg, Wolfe, Irene Alder and Carolyn Luebbe won door prizes.
Card winners were: Alder, Wolfe and LaMae Stoltenberg, pinochle; Robyn Kamper, Luebbe, and Joan Schleicher, pitch.
There will be no meeting in January. The next meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Platt Duetsche.
