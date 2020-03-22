The Platt Duetsche Colonial Club met March 3, with 22 members in attendance.

Jean Schleicher and Robyn Kamper each will celebrate a birthday in March.

Kamper, Carolyn Luebbe, Harlene Stoltenberg, Glenrose Luebbe, Dorothy Lemburg and Jan Anderson won door prizes.

Card winners were:

Beverly Wolfe, Glenrose Luebbe and Arlene Obermiller, pinochle; Kamper, Jean Hesser and Ingrid Gerkout, pitch.

The group’s next scheduled meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the Platt Duetsche.

