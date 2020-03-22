The Platt Duetsche Colonial Club met March 3, with 22 members in attendance.
Jean Schleicher and Robyn Kamper each will celebrate a birthday in March.
Kamper, Carolyn Luebbe, Harlene Stoltenberg, Glenrose Luebbe, Dorothy Lemburg and Jan Anderson won door prizes.
Card winners were:
Beverly Wolfe, Glenrose Luebbe and Arlene Obermiller, pinochle; Kamper, Jean Hesser and Ingrid Gerkout, pitch.
The group’s next scheduled meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the Platt Duetsche.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.