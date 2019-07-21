Twenty members of the Platt Duetsche Colonial Club were present at the group’s July 3 meeting.
Arlene Andresen, Darlene Albright and Pat Miller celebrate their birthdays during July and Jan Anderson and Joan Schleicher celebrate anniversaries.
Jean Hesser, Beverly Wolfe, Betty Mossman and Jana Cornelius won door prizes.
Card winners were: LaMae Stoltenberg, Wolfe, Sandra Hostler, and Glenrose Luebbe, double pinochle; Carolyn Luebbe, Robyn Kamper, Andresen and Schleicher, pitch.
The next meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Platt Duetsche.