Twenty members of the Platt Duetsche Colonial Club were present Nov. 6 at their monthly meeting.

Jan Schleicher, Ingrid Gerkout, Pat Miller, Arlene Andreason, Betty Mossman, Beverly Galloway won door prizes.

Card winners were: Miller, LaMae Stoltenberg, pinochle; Jan Anderson and Harlene Stoltenberg, pitch.

The next meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4.

