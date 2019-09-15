Eighteen members of the Platt Duetsche Colonial Club met Sept. 4 for their monthly meeting.

Joyce Fellows celebrates a birthday in September.

Ingrid Gerkout, Glenrose Luebbe, Betty Mossman and Kay Stofer won door prizes.

Card winners were: Luebbe, Dorothy Lemberg and Beverly Wolfe, double pinochle; Harlene Stoltenberg, Mossman, Stofer and Jana Cornelius, pitch.

The next meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Platt Duetsche.

