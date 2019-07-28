Jim Rein of Grand Island, a CPA who is principal and leader of Next Gen Services, will be featured speaker at the Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation’s Estate and Succession Planning for the Family Farm event Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Rein has more than 20 years of experience in consulting, taxation and advisory services for family owned businesses and will discuss the importance of transition planning. His selection as featured speaker was announced by K•Coe Isom, the nation’s leading agricultural accounting and consulting firm.
Estate & Succession Planning for the Family Farm will help farm families and attorneys understand the importance of estate and succession planning to their business. Along with general planning techniques, attendees will learn how family dynamics can affect estate and succession planning.