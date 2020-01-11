We survived Breakfast with Santa and winter break programs. We had a lot of activity in our makerspace.
Now it is time to get back in the saddle and work on our New Year’s resolutions both personally and professionally.
One of mine is to of course read more and keep my old brain active, and exercise the body, too. Another is to pay it forward and get books and other materials, and information into the hands of our patrons, by suggesting things I have read from other’s suggestions.
So if you are ready to read more — and learn how to find “the best book ever” — just listed to my colleagues.
I work alongside some really, awesome readers here at the library who are always talking about this great book they have read or something awesome on our Hoopla database or Netflix, many that are based on books. My colleagues use many great resources such as the New York Times Bestsellers Lists, Goodreads, Booklist and School Library Journal, just to name a few.
One colleague suggested the new R.J. Palacio juvenile graphic novel “White Bird: A Wonder Story” and it was really well done. Palacio is the author of “Wonder” books and other tie-ins about the theme and characters. The movie “Wonder” is also a good one with the theme to be kind.
My colleague also suggested the website Book Riot, https://bookriot.com and it has lots of good stuff, like all genres, podcasts and newsletters to your email. I liked the 10 Powerful Graphic Novels list for young readers that carry good messages such as “Cub” by Cynthia Copeland (finding your voice), “Real Friends” by Shannon Hale (dealing with peer pressure and gossip), “El Deafo” by Cece Bell (dealing with hearing loss) and, “March: Book One” by John Lewis and more. I find most graphic novels interesting and well written because of their pictures and great content. They are also a great way to get reluctant readers into reading or even introduce them to some historical fiction or nonfiction.
Another great link on Book Riot for teens is the Winter 2020 Young Adults Books: 175 + January-March New Releases at https://bookriot.com/2020/01/06/winter-2020-ya-books/.
I look forward to the new Marie Lu book, “The Kingdom of Back.” Each new release listing has a small blurb about the book.
Another reminder for ways to pay it forward is the initiative to make Grand Island an early learning nation. The City of Grand Island, Grand Island Public Schools, Communities for Kids, Central Community College, H3C Hall County Community Collaborative, Buffett Early Childhood Institute and other organizations will be showing a free feature-length documentary called “No Small Matter,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Grand Theatre.
This film is important for everyone to attend because it talks about how important the first five years are and how we can come together with a vision where all children can learn and thrive. For more information, you can contact me at (308) 385-5333 or Barbara Beck at (308) 398-7476.
The Bear Fair is schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 11, with morning, afternoon and evening sessions. The Bear Fair is a great way for the library and the community to pay it forward with us coming together to provide some “beary” good resources for families and their little bear cubs.
Some of the regulars at the Bear Fair are of course the library promoting literacy, the Central District Health Department, CHI St Francis ER nurses for bear checks, fire and police departments, the Hall County Extension Office, and many other partners. Kids can have fun and listen to bear stories, eat healthy bear treats, do aerobics, get their faces painted and visit many other fun stations.
So … if you ever need an idea for a book, ask the staff. We can help you to pay it forward with good reads or pointing you to good resources.
Celine Swan is the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
