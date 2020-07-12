Neil and Courteney Wardyn are an athletic couple.
They enjoy working out at the gym.
Courteney goes running for three to six miles a couple times a week.
Neil, a former basketball player at Hastings College, said, “I don’t run.”
But when the Grand Island couple saw their daily routine change due to the coronavirus pandemic, they added a new form of exercise together.
The Wardyns started going on long walks with each other.
Unable to go to the gym, the couple would work out the best they could in their basement to start out their day around 5 a.m. They would then follow that up with a 6:30 a.m. walk when they would average four to five miles.
“For me, the benefit to adding walking to our routine was getting to spend that time together,” Courteney said. “Everything kind of slowed down due to the COVID situation, and that gave us the chance to go walk several miles.”
For many, exercise proved to be a great stress reliever during the challenges posed by the pandemic and the restrictive health measures put in place to try to prevent the spread of the disease.
While working out in gyms and contact sports weren’t safe possibilities, activities like walking and running provide exercise options that make for no contact and easier social distancing.
For some, walking is a major change to their routine, adding exercise and stress relief to their schedules that had lacked any form of regular exercise before.
Others may be adding another form of exercise or taking on more miles to deal with the upheavals to daily life caused by the pandemic.
“We were making the best of every day,” Neil said. “Neither one of us was going into our office, so walking was a nice escape from our home.”
The Wardyns have enjoyed their walks so much that they expect to keep it up as part of a new routine. Even though they have resumed their workouts at the gym and working away from home, daily walks together still occur. Now, though, instead of it always being part of their morning schedule they sometimes find it works best to get that exercise in during the evening.
The Wardyns realized something that was fairly common during the COVID-19 pandemic. In many neighborhoods, there are more walkers than usual.
And that means that walking or running can provide a social benefit too, even during brief interactions.
“One thing that I noticed is that after moving into a new neighborhood in October, we’re seeing a lot more people that we’d never seen before when we are out walking,” Neil said. “You might not know each other’s names, but you always wave when you see each other around the neighborhood.”
Courteney added: “There are a lot more people out than there were when we first moved here. It’s nice to see all the people.”
And by getting out and about, Neil has been recruited to help spread another exercise activity around his neighborhood that he’s very familiar with.
“I’ve already helped hang up three basketball hoops,” he said with a laugh.
