Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES, Grand Island; per the worthy grand matron and the worthy matron there will be no meetings/stated sessions until further notice.
Members celebrating birthdays in May were: Norman Sodomka, Mary Norman, Barbara Sodomka, Jim Batie and William Packer. Members with June birthdays were: Diane Smutny, Esther Waller and Lurlie Campbell. Ruth Batie will celebrate her birthday in July.
Phillips Chapter No. 204, OES, Phillips; per the worthy grand matron and the worthy matron there will be no meetings/stated sessions until further notice.
