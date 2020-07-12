While running seems to be the perfect exercise for a world in which social distancing is a requirement for healthy living, running races is a different story.
There’s a stark difference between a daily solo run or an event that will pack in hundreds or even thousands of participants plus supporters.
But being stuck at home sure is good motivation for not skipping a daily run.
Getting out and hitting the bike and hike trail to get out coronavirus pandemic-related stress has resulted in what could be a personal record-setting mileage year for me as 2020 nears the halfway point.
Yes, at the ripe old age of halfway between how young I think I am and how old my teenagers think I am, I am probably in the best shape of my life.
And there are no races to officially challenge myself and prove it.
Runners are a wide-ranging bunch. People run for different reasons. Runners like to participate in different races and take on different challenges.
But there is a common social aspect of gathering together as runners — from the fastest to the least fast — way-too-early on the morning of a race.
And that has been missed out upon for most of this year.
Many races that were canceled offered virtual options where you could run it yourself, send in your time and get your shirt and medal. But that’s just not the same thing.
Some runners like to try out a wide variety of races and change things up year after year.
I’m more set in my ways, so my running calendar has really been thrown out of whack.
Race for GRACE usually is the unofficial kickoff to my race season, but it was postponed until Oct. 10 (fingers crossed).
A streak of seven straight Lincoln Marathons on the first Sunday of May ended this year. Canceling that well-attended race was a completely understandable decision, although I wouldn’t have minded if it was made three days earlier — before I embarked on a 20-mile training run.
For nine straight years I had joined 45,000-plus others running over a couple of hills in a lively atmosphere at the Bolder Boulder on Memorial Day. It’s nice to complete a 10K and enjoy a guilt-free adult beverage before 8 a.m. (Mountain time, of course).
But after initially planning to move the event to Labor Day, organizers decided it was best to call things off for 2020.
There was no breakfast burrito after finishing the Half Hastings for me this year either.
Maybe if COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Nebraska, racers may yet have opportunities to cross the starting line (and hopefully the finish line too) this year.
Hopefully soon races will again dot the calendar across the area. And then runners can safely gather again and instead of complaining about no races can resume our usual talk about chafing war stories and things like that darn hill in the 18th mile of the Lincoln Marathon.
