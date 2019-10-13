The Rev. Dr. William Nottage-Tacey of Hastings, a 1972 graduate of Hastings College, was presented the 2019 Outstanding Alumni Award Oct. 9 by the Hastings College Alumni Association.

Nottage-Tacey served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Hastings from 2004 until his retirement in 2014 and served two terms on the Hastings College Board of Trustees from 1999 through 2012 and 2013 through 2015. He and his wife, Janey, live in Hastings, and are the parents of four children, two of whom also are Hastings College graduates.

Outstanding Alumni Awards honor Hastings College alumni who have made significant achievements in their professional or personal lives, made a significant contribution to society through personal leadership and service and demonstrated leadership in support of the advancement or welfare of Hastings College

Awards aim to keep agriculture teachers in Nebraska

Four Central Nebraska agriculture teachers are among 10 from across the state chosen by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation to receive funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs.

Among those receiving the awards are Blair Hartman, Ansley Public Schools; Hannah Horak, Shelton High School; Brian Johnson, Litchfield Public Schools; and Lacey Jo Peterson, Riverside Public Schools.

“All 10 teachers are committed to making a difference in rural Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We’re proud to support this year’s winners and their contributions to their classrooms and communities.”

Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards each year. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their efforts.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments