LINCOLN — Four area residents are among the 30 Nebraska leaders who were recognized for completing Class XII of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony Feb. 20.
Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.
The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, health care, agriculture, education, and government and policy.
Among the graduates are: Barb Fowler of Polk County Rural Public Power District, Stromsburg; Caitlin Jerabek of Beyond Blueprints, St. Paul; Wade Regier of Pinnacle Bank, Aurora; and Becky Ries of Valley County Health System Foundation, Ord.
LEAD fellow takes part in study tour
Nebraska LEAD Program fellow Andy Paul of Grand Island participated in a 10-day national study/travel seminar conducted by the Nebraska LEAD Program Feb. 5 through 14.
During the seminar Nebraska LEAD fellows met with business, industry and government leaders. Highlights included visits to the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, and Region 7 EPA in Kansas City; American Farm Bureau Federation, the Embassy of the Czech Republic, the Nebraska Congressional Breakfast, USDA and the State Department in Washington; Nu Farm, the Chicago High School for Sciences and Climate-Fieldview in Chicago. Also included in this year’s experience were briefings and factory tours of the John Deere operations in Moline, Ill.
The mission of the Nebraska LEAD program is “to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership.” The Nebraska LEAD Program includes men and women who are active in production agriculture and agribusiness. It is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council and in cooperation with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
