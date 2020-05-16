Katie Glover of Grand Island has been elected to a three-year term as second vice president of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
Glover is a member of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Community Advisory Board in Grand Island and has served on the council’s board of directors since 2014. She is a regional sales manager for Hornady Manufacturing in Grand Island.
