Gary Maresh, FFA adviser at Central City High School, has been named one of two FFA Advisors of the Year by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. His school’s FFA chapter received a $1,000 donation for the award.

Maresh is in fhis 43rd and final year as an educator and FFA adviser. During his career, he has spent countless hours working with his students to make sure they are comfortable going out to communicate with businesses and people. He brings community leaders into his classroom to present on their expertise, giving his students the opportunity to learn from others.

“I have had the privilege of teaching in Central City my entire 43-year career. I have had so many great students and parental support. I really feel proud when I see former students return home to be involved in agriculture or be productive citizens. I am humbled by this honor and I want to thank Nebraska Farm Bureau for this honor and my FFA chapter for the nomination,” Maresh said.

