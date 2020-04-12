Employees from Central Community College’s Grand Island and Hastings campuses have recently won national recognition.
Lacritia Spanel of Hastings, an English instructor at the Hastings Campus, has received Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) for 2020.
Named in honor of former AACC President and CEO Dale P. Parnell, this designation was established to recognize individuals making a difference in the classroom.
Recipients are selected on the following criteria: their passion for teaching, support of students inside and outside the classroom, participation on college committees, and willingness to go above and beyond what is required to ensure students are successful in their academic endeavors.
The League for Innovation in the Community College has presented the League Excellence Award to to Bruce Bartos of Hastings, advanced manufacturing design technology instructor at the Hastings Campus; Becky Fausett of Grand Island, Project HELP director for CCC; and Jeff Schulz of Grand Island, sociology instructor at the Grand Island Campus.
They were recognized for demonstrating leadership and excellence in their programming, research, grants, teaching and support for students.
Hastings College professor earns award
Dr. Rachael Robinson-Keilig, a Hastings College psychology professor, has received a Faculty Development Award for her instructional development support proposal. The award includes a $2,500 grant she’ll use to further develop the introduction to psychology courses on campus.
Robinson-Keilig created the proposal to update the curriculum currently used at Hastings College for the Introduction to Psychology course. In the fall of 2019, the American Psychological Association created a set of guidelines and recommendations for institutions to use when teaching an introduction to psychology course. With the grant, Robinson-Keilig will compare Hastings College’s current course curriculum to the new APA recommendations and will suggest changes to the faculty’s curriculum. She will research and suggest the best textbooks and digital support options available for teaching the class.
Due to the high demand for the intro to psychology course, because it fulfills many major and minor requirements, Robinson-Keilig will also use her time and the grant to create an online version of the course.
The Faculty Development Award, coordinated by Hastings College’s Academic Affairs Office and given on an annual basis, broadly defines faculty development as related research, professional service in one’s discipline or instructional development. The recipient of the award is given a grant made possible by donors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.