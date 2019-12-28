Parenting is joy and heartache, stress and calm, sometimes all in the same day.
We don’t always know what our kids need when they need it. Do yourself a favor: invite and support other adults into their lives. They probably already have positive adults they interact with on a daily or weekly basis: teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, mentors.
Do you know who these people are, how they influence your child?
The 40 Developmental Assets framework was created by Search Institute consisting of preventative measures, positive experiences and qualities young people need to grow up healthy, caring and responsible. These assets are protective factors that have been consistently shown, by research, to buffer youth from risk.
According to the Search Institute young people need support from three or more non-parent adults, adult role models and caring neighbors to be successful. Does your child have these important people in his or her life?
Classroom teachers not only provide information and required testing, they can also be extremely powerful influencers on the development of your child’s attitudes and outlook on life in a safe place. Coaches not only develop athletic skills and abilities, they also understand strengths and weaknesses, and how to maximize some while minimizing others. Church youth leaders not only guide and shepherd your child spiritually, they can be relatable and approachable in areas of ever-questioning teen minds.
Mentors can include all the aforementioned people. The best mentors are developmental instead of prescriptive. They listen more than talk, they teach problem-solving skills without solving the problem, they allow mentees to naturally bring up issues and concerns without pushing them to talk about difficult topics they may not be ready to discuss.
Here’s a true story most parents can relate to. Years ago my husband and I were trying make a point about the importance of getting enough sleep to one of our high school sons. As with some parent/child discussions, the point was not getting through. A few weeks later at the dinner table, the same son told us of this revolutionary idea about getting enough sleep his football coach brought to his players’ attention.
Seriously? My husband and I looked at each other, thinking, “We just told you the same thing.” We just smiled and said, “That’s pretty cool.”
By supporting these non-parental relationships, you show your child that you believe he or she is worth knowing and investing in. Influencers in today’s world include “media influencers” that may or may not be valuable to the health and well-being of your child. Someone who gets 100,000 likes isn’t necessarily likeable. Face-to-face relationships take time and effort to build. Help your child build them with safe, responsible, positive adults.
You can’t go back and change your childhood relationships, but you can help your children build a nucleus of caring adults outside your family; so, when your children become parents, they have a stockpile of encouraging adults. Don’t limit the view of their world to what you see.
I value the emotional and social contributions other adults have invested in my children-when they were children. As one insightful mentor I know tells potential mentors, “A kid can never have too many caring adults in his corner.” Who do you want in your child’s corner?
Nancy Jones is the program coordinator for TeamMates of Grand Island, a school-based mentoring program. She and her husband, Dale, raised three sons and now also enjoy two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren. Email her at njones@gips.org. “I’m a parent … what now?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.
