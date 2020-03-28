LINCOLN — The popular lawn and garden series “Backyard Farmer” is back with a new season beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday on NET.
Every year from spring to fall, host Kim Todd, Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist, and a panel of Nebraska Extension experts, help viewers answer questions about insect pests and disease, turf, and fruits and vegetables, as well as landscape design and general horticulture topics.
Several features being planned this season will focus on climate change, how to select a reputable lawn care company, unusual vegetables for the garden, construction impacts on soil and how to correct it, controlling mice indoors and outdoors, and turf grubs. Viewers will also get weekly updates from the Backyard Farmer garden.
Viewers can still phone in their lawn and garden questions to the live program as well as send questions and photos via e-mail or Facebook messages. To submit a question or photo for the experts, viewers can email byf@unl.eduor visit the show’s fan page on Facebook.
The “Backyard Farmer” website at byf.unl.edu features more about the series and the Facebook page also features announcements and other garden information.
The longest-running, locally-produced television series in the nation, “Backyard Farmer” airs Thursdays on NET through Sept. 10. “Backyard Farmer” repeats at 10 a.m. Saturdays on NET and 3 p.m. Sundays and at 5 p.m. Mondays on NET Create.
