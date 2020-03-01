Naamah Temple No. 108, Daughters of the Nile, had its stated session Feb. 15.
Queen Annette Sorensen presided, with 12 members present.
During the November session, Supreme Queen Dale Obernolte made an official visit. The supreme queen will also be visiting in June, in coordination with Job's Daughter’s 100th anniversary.
In March, officers will return the Temple’s rituals.
Ceremonial was exemplified. A memorial service was given to honor the group’s deceased members.
The next session will be March 21, when election of officers for 2020-21 will be conducted.
