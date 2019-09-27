Charles Robertson was a 19-year-old man strapped for cash. He went to the Jefferson State Bank in Virginia Beach on a Wednesday afternoon, filled out a loan application and left.
Apparently he changed his mind about the loan and opted for a quicker plan. He returned within a couple of hours with a pistol, a bag and a note demanding money. The teller complied, and all of a sudden Robertson was holding a sack of loot.
Figuring the police were fast on their way, he dashed out the front door. He was halfway to the car when he realized he’d left the note. Fearing it could be used as evidence against him, he ran back into the bank and snatched it from the teller. Now holding the note and the money, he ran a block to his parked car. That’s when he realized he’d left his keys on the counter when he retrieved the note.
“At this point,” one detective chuckled, “total panic set in.” Robertson ducked into the restroom of a fast food restaurant. He dislodged a ceiling tile and hid the money and the .25 caliber handgun. He snuck back to his apartment. His roommate said, “I need my car back.” Robertson’s getaway car was a loaner. Robertson lied and said it was stolen. The roommate called the police to report his car stolen.
A police officer found the “stolen” car a block from the recently robbed bank. Word was already out about the car keys left behind by the robber. The officer put two and two together and tried the keys on the car. They worked.
Detectives went to the address of the person who’d reported the missing car. They found Robertson. He confessed, was charged with robbery and put in jail. No bail. No loan. No kidding. (Story from Max Lucado)
Some days it is hard to do anything right. The Apostle Paul shares our human situation when he writes in Romans 7:18: ”For I do not do the good I want to do; but the evil I do not want to do, that is the very thing I do.” ‘
It was as if there were two people inside his skin. He felt pulled in two directions. He was struggling with the frustration of a civil war inside. How do we win the battle, the struggle from within?
The first step is honesty. We have to acknowledge our problem. I love the first verse of the hymn, “Amazing Grace.” “Amazing Grace! How sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost but now I’m found, was blind but now I see.” The hymn doesn’t pull any punches. We sometimes feel like a wretch and lost and blind — that, too, describes the human condition.
Remember the example of the Apostle Peter? Boy did Peter mess up! They called him the “Flash the sword and deny the Lord” disciple. Peter, the follower who boasted one minute and bolted the next! We remember Peter turned and fled, but do we remember when he also returned and confessed?
Grace means we don’t have to run anymore! Grace means it’s finally safe to turn ourselves in!
Prayer: Our Lord, may we honestly confess our problems and keep no secrets and turn ourselves in to You. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
