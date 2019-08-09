After a basketball game the coach found a cell phone on the gym floor. He picked it up and handed it to one of the referees, saying, “Here’s your phone.” “What makes you think it’s mine?” the ref asked. “Easy,” the coach replied. “It says you missed 13 calls!”
The Bible is full of hundreds of missed calls! There were many people who God tried to call to His work. Some of them never did answer. Some answered God later when they more or less had to, like Jonah. Jonah at first ran from God’s call to preach to the people in Nineveh. After a violent storm on the sea and being thrown in the water and swallowed by a whale, answering God’s call seemed like a really good idea.
A whole bunch of us received God’s call very reluctantly. I seriously thought when God called me to be a pastor that God had made His first mistake. I still have doubts once in awhile.
I found out God’s call stretches us to use all of our best for God. The good news is that God doesn’t call us without providing us with gifts to use. We usually call them spiritual gifts. These were given to us by God’s grace. Spiritual gifts are not earned or dependent on educational background or family or culture.
There are four lists of spiritual gifts in the Bible, Romans 12:6-8, I Corinthians 12:4-11, I Corinthians 12:28, and Ephesians 4:11. All together there are about 20 gifts listed, such as the gifts of prophecy, teaching, serving, giving, healing, speaking in tongues, wisdom, administration, evangelism, shepherding, compassion and a few others.
A professor in college taught during the day and did research at night, usually taking a break around 9 p.m. To relax, he’d login to an online war game and play as part of a team. One night, he was paired with a veteran of the game, a master strategist. With him at the helm, the professor’s team crushed opponent after opponent, and after six games they were still undefeated. At that point, the master strategist told the professor that he had to log off – his mother was making him go to bed. “How old are you?” the professor typed. “Twelve,” he replied, “How old are you?” Feeling his face redden, the professor answered, “Eight.”
I don’t know if there’s a specific gift with the ability to play video games? Isn’t it amazing how capable people can become with a good challenge? We could become “master strategists” with the gifts God gives us if we rose to the challenge of God’s call.
Many people don’t use their spiritual gifts because first of all they didn’t know they had any. Second, they think they are for other capable people. Third, they are afraid to get out of their comfort zone.
The Bible teaches us that God is calling every believer to use their gifts to the benefit of all. God has called people to teach others, to be administrators, to be preachers, or compassionate friends but not every one has responded to their call.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to find our unique gifts, and give us the courage to use them. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.