Some years ago Pastor Leslie Weatherhead told about counseling with a married couple who wanted to adopt a baby. (They had tried for years with no luck.) But then one day they came in and their faces were bright with joy. After all those years, they had just found out that they were expecting … and they were thrilled beyond belief.
Some months later, Pastor Weatherhead received a call from that husband. The baby had been born … but there was a problem. Could he come? When Weatherhead got off the elevator at the hospital; the father was waiting for him. The baby was a little girl and she was fine except for one thing: Her right arm was malformed. She just had a little stump down to right below her elbow.
The man said, “I don’t know how to tell my wife. I wanted you to come and help me tell her.”
Together they decided to just take the baby in to her — not to tell her anything — but just take the baby to her.
Is she alright?” the new mother asked. When they didn’t say anything, she opened the blanket to examine the baby and saw the little stump of an arm. At first there came across her face a terrible, desperate expression — and then quickly it subsided.
Hugging her daughter tightly and holding on lovingly to that little arm, she said, “God knew how much we needed her and He must have known how much she is going to need us!”
The point today is about meeting God in unexpected places. We tend to expect to meet God in beautiful churches with angelic music and when things are going well. Often though we are surprised to meet God when we didn’t expect to. The mother found God in the unlikely place of disappointment and heartache.
One of the greatest statements of faith in the Bible was from Jacob in Genesis 28:16. “Surely, the Lord is in this place and I did not know it.” Can you relate to Jacob when he utters these words in a tone of hushed reverence? Has God ever surprised you and you said those same words?
Do you remember Jacob’s situation? Jacob is running for his life. Through deceit and trickery he has stolen his brother’s inheritance from their father. He is running away because he is afraid of his brother Esau. On the first night of his escape, he dreams of a ladder going up into heaven. There, God speaks to him and makes a covenant to watch over him. “Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be there. I will be with you.”
Jacob is in a tough situation. He is filled with fear, guilt, remorse, and shame. Suddenly God is there and Jacob said those words we can relate to, “Surely, the Lord is in this place and I did not know it.”
Prayer: Our Lord, we pause to thank you that you are with us in every circumstance in life. We have felt your presence in beautiful churches but also in unlikely places. We are grateful that nothing can separate us from You. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
