HASTINGS — Due to community-spread cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Adams County, Mary Lanning Healthcare is further limiting the few exceptions to its no-visitor rule.
However, the hospital now has devices available so patients can video chat with family and friends. The newest guidelines aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. They include limiting the hours the north entrance is open to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends.
All other entrances, except the emergency department entrance, are closed.
MLH Chief Operations Officer Mark Callahan said he wants to stress that MLH realizes the importance of visitors in the care and recovery of patients, yet it’s important to stick to the no-visitor policy as much as possible during this time.
“We do have a duty to protect the community, and help keep patients, staff and families safe,” Callahan said in a statement. “Many patients already use their own devices to Facetime family through our guest Wi-Fi network. The devices we recently put in place are designed to help those who do not have this capability stay connected with loved ones. We have several patients who have used them already. They are available on every floor.”
Some things to remember:
No visitors are allowed except for:
— Parents for patients in the pediatric Unit.
— One support person for dependent adults (those needing assistance) as approved by the care team.
— A visitor(s) for patients receiving end-of-life care as approved by the care team.
The MLH emergency department is open 24/7 as usual. Visitors are not allowed inside the emergency room unless required by staff.
Any visitors will be screened before they enter. No one younger than 18 is allowed except in special circumstances.
As the situation with COVID-19 changes, the guidelines will be updated as necessary. Check marylanning.org/coronavirus or on Facebook for the latest information.
