U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Henry Kosmicki has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Kosmicki is the son of Eugene and Doreen Kosmicki of Grand Island. He is a 2018 graduate of Northwest High School.

