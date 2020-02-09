Our GILIBRARY 2020 progress report for 2019 is finished and can be found at our service desks and online at www.gilibrary.org/about-us/gilibrary-2020.
This report provides an overview of GILIBRARY 2020, upcoming priorities, staffing and board information, basic stats and program highlights for the year. The online version includes additional photos and details about our fantastic year.
Operations got back to normal even with renovation continuing and by summer 2019 we were using all of our new areas. What a difference this has made so far, and we expect to keep moving forward in the (nearly) new year. Following up on my last column of 2019 “Bringing in 2020 GILIBRARY Style”, here are our priorities for 2020:
Retire GILIBRARY 2020 and devise a new community strategic planning process. As I mentioned last month, I am sure this new process will need a name change if it is to be relevant past the year 2020. This is the fundamental planning tool for library board members, staff and volunteers, and it involves a good deal of community input.
Finalize our Every Child Ready to Read center, outdoor discovery area and Makerspace opportunities for all patrons. The joy of learning starts early in life and happens inside as well as outside the library. The combination of books, other media and hands-on collaborative “making” helps get every child ready to read and everyone else ready to keep learning throughout life.
Continue rightsizing print collections and shift collections as needed with attention to increased usage measures. Books are still checking out in good number and digital usage keeps increasing.
Improve access to meeting rooms and meeting commons services for community groups, public service agencies and an engaged community. We’ve just upgraded the technology in our large meeting room for presentations, and are still bringing in new technology as part of our renovation. We’ll soon have a welcome desk in our meeting commons and have already featured joint educational programs with community agencies.
Expand fact-based resources for an informed citizenry. Be watching our website for a classic library service much needed at this time – factual, authenticated resources at your fingertips.
Secure a library van for short term city-wide outreach while starting to plan for longterm services; continue work with GIAMPO on transit and bike/ped plans. Remember when we used to have a bookmobile that went around the community and county? We’re working to get back into this service in a small way this year.
Restore funding for a third librarian, 1.5 FTE support staff, materials budget and other needs. Today our budget is lower than it was a decade ago. Thanks to a very creative, dedicated and economical staff we’re able to sustain most of our services but as many of you are aware, we’ve had to cut hours and buy fewer resources to stay on budget.
We aim to get these first seven priorities accomplished yet this year. The next two are going to be started this year while full implementation could take much longer.
-- Work with city and county to increase funding of county interlocal agreement and to explore means of other tax-based library services outside of Grand Island.
-- Work with city, citizen feasibility task force and the Library Foundation to explore funding, (co)location, and service aspects of future library branch operations.
Looking back at 2019 is a great catalyst for moving forward with our priorities in service to you for the year 2020.
Thanks so much for your patronage and support as we fulfill our mission as the gateway for the people of our diverse community to achieve a lifetime of learning and literacy!
Steve Fosselman is the director of the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at SteveF@gilibrary.org.
