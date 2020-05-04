The Hall County National Day of Prayer Task Force and local churches are hosting a drive-in prayer service on Thursday for the National Day of Prayer.
The event will be from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lots at CHI Health St. Francis at 2620 W. Faidley Ave. and the former Shopko at 2208 N. Webb Road.
The public can join in person at either parking lot or can tune in to KRGI 1430 AM from work, home or in their vehicles as the service is broadcast live from the front lawn of CHI Health St. Francis. The task force is seeking a livestream provider for home viewing as another option.
Prayers will be directed toward groups most impacted by the coronavirus, including families of people who have died, those currently under medical care, first responders, health care workers, employers and employees, including those recently out of work. A representative of each group will stand in proxy while an assigned intercessor leads the group in prayer. Prayer also will directed for the loss of the unborn to abortion.
With respect for social-distancing guidelines, the public can only gather for the service in their vehicles, with the windows rolled up, at pre-established parking lot locations. Drive-in participants must remain in their vehicles at all times.
Horn honking is not allowed at St. Francis; however, flashing vehicle headlights to signify “Amen” is encouraged. Horns will be allowed at the Shopko parking lot.
At St. Francis, drive-in participants can only enter the main parking lot from the south off of Faidley Avenue. St. Francis has fewer than 200 parking spaces available, so please fill spaces in an orderly fashion, leaving no gaps. Parking along byways, streets or in any way restricting access to the hospital is not allowed. Access to the hospital’s main entrance and Emergency Room must remain clear at all times.
At the Shopko location, directions will be given to a FM frequency for listening and viewing via a Jumbotron screen provided by R8Productions. Easiest access will be via Webb Road. Participants are asked to follow parking attendents’ directions.
Those wishing to give are directed to the Heartland United Way COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund or asked to directly bless a family impacted by COVID-19.
For more information, contact Steve Johnson, leader of the Hall County National Day of Prayer Task Force, at (308) 370-7866.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.