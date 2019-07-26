The envelope, wrinkled and worn, appeared to be blotched on one corner with a coffee stain; the handwriting was so shaky the return address was nearly illegible.
The editor of the Los Angeles Times considered tossing it to an assistant. The phone rang, breaking his concentration, so he opened the letter as he talked. Inside, the same scratchy handwriting told the story:
“I’m so lonely I could die, so alone. I cannot write; my hands and fingers pain me. I see no human beings. My phone never rings … I hear from no one … never had any kind of holidays, no kind. I don’t know what to do.”
Enclosed were three stamps and a dollar bill with the message scribbled upon it, “Please call me.” When the phone rang, the 84-year-old woman couldn’t believe it. She started to cry, mumbling, “If you are alone, you die every day. I just eat and sleep … sometimes I just dread to see myself wake up in the morning.” (Thanks to Dr. Barry L. Johnson)
The problem of loneliness had reached epidemic proportions according to some who study it. One man, Dr. James Lynch, wrote a book on the medical consequences of loneliness. Dr. Lynch concluded, “The rise of human loneliness may be one of the most serious sources of disease in the 20th century.” And I’m sure into our 21st century.
We all know the feelings of loneliness at different times in our life. It’s hard to put into words the unique kind of pain it brings. There’s a big difference between loneliness and being alone.
Charlie Brown describes it well in a scene at school. He’s not alone, but very lonely. He said, “I hate lunch hour! Every day I sit here on this bench all by myself eating a peanut butter sandwich … some psychiatrists say that people who eat peanut butter sandwiches are lonely … I believe it … when you’re really lonely, the peanut butter sticks to the roof of your mouth.”
That’s a good way to describe the feeling. Sometimes we know loneliness because of circumstances we cannot control, such as times we are distant from loved ones or a divorce situation or illness or death. Other times we cause our own loneliness. Either way there are some things we can do.
First, every person needs to discover their value and worth. The Bible is very high on human beings. We are made in God’s image, only a little less than God. Jesus died for every person. When we see that, it’s hard to go on thinking poorly of ourselves, which is a big part of loneliness.
Second, we need to learn to make creative use of our alone time. Everyone needs some solitude to sort things out, to pray, to meditate, and to renew the soul. We need to strengthen our inner vitality and stock up on the inner resources.
The third suggestion is very obvious — get involved with others. Find ways to relate to others in a significant way. Lastly, discover the presence of God. Jesus said, “Lo, I am with you always, even to the ends of he earth.”
These suggestions will not eliminate loneliness but will help us learn to live with it.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to find new freedom over the fear of loneliness, deliver us from drawing inward. Amen.
