I was interested in what Lucy had to say to Charlie Brown in an old “Peanuts” cartoon strip.
She said, “I have examined my life and found it to be without flaw. Therefore, I’m going to hold a ceremony and present myself a medal. I will then give a moving speech. After that, I’ll greet myself in the receiving line.”
Then she concludes, somewhat sadly, “When you’re a saint, you have to do everything yourself.”
We would all like to think we’ve reached Lucy’s level of perfection. Most of us, in fact, all of us have missed the mark on perfection. I like the title of this article, “Life Breaks Us, God Makes Us”. In many ways we can describe our human condition as broken. Most of us would readily admit we have several cracks. God is the only one who can really fix us in a lasting way.
I found out about a very interesting process called golden repair. Japanese artists do this when a precious piece of pottery has been broken. After mixing lacquer resin with powdered gold, they use the resin to put the broken pieces together. What they end up with is a pot with cracks in it, but the cracks are filled with gold.
They call in Kintsukuroi (keen-tsoo-koo-roy), golden repair. Such restoration creates a gorgeous piece of art and it makes a spiritual statement as well. Kintsukuroi asserts that breakage and repair is part of the unique history of an object. It adds to the strength and value of the object.
We need more golden repair in our lives. We so often try to hide our brokenness. When a friend hurts us, we try to retreat inside ourselves. If we lose a job or suffer a pay cut, we pretend like everything is fine. Maybe a spouse abuses us and we never speak up.
It’s a universal experience that everyone at one time or another knows a time of brokenness. Hopefully, we will remember our times of brokenness and show compassion and sensitivity to the broken people around us. The English author G.K. Chesterton said, “We are all in the same boat, in a stormy sea, and we owe each other a terrible loyalty.”
The Apostle Paul knew what it was to feel broken while trying to follow his faith. He complained about a thorn in the flesh, “a messenger of Satan sent to torment me, to keep me from being too elated.” (2 Corinthians 12:7) We don’t know what Paul’s thorn in the flesh was. It could have been chronic eye problems, malaria, migraines, epilepsy, a speech disability or some temptation. All this was common in Paul’s day.
Paul knew the pain of brokenness. You can read about it in 2 Corinthians 12:7-10. Paul concludes after a long struggle with his problem: “God’s grace is sufficient, for power is made perfect in weakness.” Jesus’ golden repair. The strongest and most beautiful people around us are those who have cracks filled with gold.
Prayer: Our Lord, may we visit your golden repair shop often. We need a lot of your help. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
