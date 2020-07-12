I looked up resiliency online from the Merriam-Webster.com website and one definition states: “An ability to recover from or adjust easily to adversity or change.”
I think we all have had to make some changes in our lives. Some have been hard, but hopefully everyone is finding ways to adjust. Our library is open again and we have had to find the best safe way to adjust and serve our patrons.
Our library is a great place to visit during normal times. We always have a lot to offer including programs and lots of partnerships with agencies, schools, literacy programs, and people who help to make a difference. A great example is the AARP Tax Help program that got cut short this year when the library had to close this spring. This great group of volunteers will not be back at the library until next year. We aren’t booking any meeting rooms and no study rooms are available at this time. We also do not have any toys or play areas, or seating for quiet reading.
We have had to adjust to how best we can serve the public during a pandemic. We had to quickly figure out plans for how we could present our library programs virtually, and encourage our youth to read and to not suffer the summer slide where reading scores can go down. Storytimes are a key building block for success at school. We encouraged patrons to read and listen to e-books and audio books. We want patrons to record their reading minutes using Beanstack from our website at www.gilibrary.org.
We had to find the safest way to serve patrons curbside and we are back to our drive-thru and holds pick up open on the north side of the library DURING library hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
After reopening to the public, it’s all about customer service and helping patrons find their materials and information. We have had some very happy library patrons who are thankful to be able to be back in the library to use computers, and check out books and other materials. But there is a one-hour time limit.
The greatest sight for these eyes are families coming in together to check out materials. Parents are excited to get some reading materials in not only their kid’s hands. but theirs too.
There have been some great books on resiliency and how books can help children understand what is going on in the world such as a death in the family, surviving a disaster, and also living through a pandemic. The library is providing a special storytime for on our Facebook at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Focusing on resiliency, we will read the book “Life” by Cynthia Rylant.
Our virtual Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program has done quite well. We have three programs left at 10:30 a.m. Mondays on our Facebook page. Monday will feature the Omaha Children’s Museum Seuss-Sational Science Program; July 20 will feature the Nebraska Arts Council – Imagine Your Story with Michael Fitzsimmons; and on July 27 Rascal Martinez will help wind down the summer programs with some great music for all ages.
We also have storytimes and programming for older kids and teens.
The ALSC-Association for Library Services to Children has created 2020 Summer Reading Book Lists at http://www.ala.org/alsc/publications-resources/book-lists/2020-summer-reading-list.
Their site reminds parents and children who participate in public library summer reading programs make achievement leaps during the summer and score higher on fall reading achievement tests. The books on this list come highly recommended by kid readers.
Resiliency is something we as a community are good at. We all have the common goal of being healthy and keeping our brains healthy, too, by reading.
Celine Swan is the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
