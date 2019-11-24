The Liberal Arts Department, Division I, Woman’s Club duplicate bridge group had the following winners:
June 14 — First, Diane Kenyon, Mary Fox; second, Mona Dubas, Linda Hessel; third, Nanna Wieck, Susan Hauptmeier.
June 28 — First, Pat Vogel, Diane Kenyon; second, Bobbi Herbst, Nanna Wieck; third, Jolyn Schulz, Lori Bergen.
July 12 — First, Mona Dubas, Linda Hessel; second, Pat Vogel, Pam Millnitz; tied for third, Jolyn Schulz, Cher Jakubowski and Jerre Mallory, Joan Apfel.
July 26 — First, Mona Dubas, Linda Hessel; second, Pat Vogel, Diane Kenyon; third, Jolyn Schulz, Cher Jakubowski; fourth, Susan Hauptmeier, Maureen Kahrhoff.
Aug. 9 — First, Jean McFarland, Marilyn Zastrow; second, Betty Rotherham, Kathy Sass; third, Susan Hauptmeier, Maureen Kahrhoff.
Aug. 24 — First, Linda Hessel, Mona Dubas; second, Gina Olsen, Mary Fox; third, Pam Millnitz, Susan Holstein.
Sept 14 — First, Pam Millnitz, Pat Vogel; second, Gina Olsen, Bonnie Arnold; third, Mona Dubas, Linda Hessel.
The Woman’s Club duplicate bridge group meets the second and fourth Fridays of each month at 12:30 p.m. at the Hargis Mansion Woman’s Club, 1109 W. Second. Members are happy to have new ladies come and join the group. Those interested in joining or for additional information, contact Linda Hessel at (308) 384-2404.
