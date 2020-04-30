There’s a true story of a woman in North Dakota whose housekeeping was not the best.
She brought her butter to the grocery store and told the grocer that a mouse had fallen in the cream. Although she got the mouse out, she couldn’t eat the butter, knowing a mouse had been in it. She wanted the man at the grocery store to trade and give her someone else’s butter.
Her feeling was, “What you don’t know won’t hurt you.”
So the grocer took her butter, put it in another jar and gave it back to her. Sure enough, “What she didn’t know didn’t hurt her.”
I watched on television a woman who was being interviewed on her porch in Chicago. She said she didn’t think COVID-19 was a real thing, the media made it all up. I’ve heard about people with that attitude but I could hardly believe it until I saw a person who absolutely thought it was false news.
Some folks think the Christian faith is against knowledge and scientific study. There may be some reasons for that in the past when the church thought science was against religion.
Most of us know knowledge and wisdom are highly prized in the Bible. There are many references to the importance of study and learning and using our minds.
Jesus told a parable in the Bible, in the book of Matthew, Chapter 13, Verses 1-23. With the parables and stories Jesus told, his disciples asked him why he spoke to the people in parables. His answer, in essence, was that parables were a means of helping people to know and understand spiritual truth — “to know the secrets of the kingdom of heaven.” People needed to know … to understand. You can be injured by ignorance.
There are at least three levels of learning. The first is the acquisition of knowledge. Without knowledge we have ignorance, and ignorance is the enemy of truth. The second level of learning is understanding. It is knowing how one bit of knowledge is related to another bit of knowledge. The third level is wisdom, perceiving the ultimate meaning of what is known.
John Wesley (founder of Methodism) received a letter one time from a man who said, “The Lord has directed me to write to you and tell you while you know both Greek and Hebrew, he can do without your book larnin’.
To which Mr. Wesley replied: “Your letter was received and may I say it was superfluous, as I already know that the Lord can do without my larnin’ … While the Lord does not direct me to tell you, yet I wish to say on my own responsibility that the Lord does not need your ignorance either.”
As in all times, we need greater knowledge for the troubles in this scary world.
Prayer: Our Lord, we pray for greater knowledge and wisdom personally and as a nation. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.