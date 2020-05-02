I hope everyone is doing well. I am good. The COVID-19 pandemic has positioned me into a new kind of normal, and hopefully a temporary place. I’m sure, like you, we are all making the best of it. I have found reading has helped me to stay sane.
I have my routines now that involve goals that I have set for myself — such as reading every night before I go to sleep. It helps me to turn off the sad news that is everywhere. My new happy place is when I am doing the virtual storytimes and hoping that what I read and share resonates with the little ones. We began the Facebook Live storytimes (https://www.facebook.com/gilibrary/ ) during National Library Week. It was somewhat scary doing something new, but I really find myself having fun and getting to connect again with kids, families, teachers and the community again.
We had a great response, so we added more virtual storytimes and they all begin at 10:30 a.m.
Monday, May 4, will feature a bilingual storytime with special guest Maria Lopez from our Library Board. She will share some Doreen Cronin books, such as “Click Clack Moo Cows That Type,”“Bounce” and “Duck for President.” On Tuesday, May 5, we will offer baby, toddler and preschool storytime with a Bill Martin, Jr. theme. Then on Wednesday, May 6, we will celebrate “Llama, Llama books” by Anna Dewdney with stories and crafts.
We are encouraging everyone of all ages to get signed up with Beanstack for our 2020 Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program. Sign up online at www.gilibrary.org. Beanstack is a website and easy-to-use mobile app that serves as an interactive home for reading challenges and events. Beanstack provides an easy way to track reading minutes, and keep your family motivated to read.
The library used Beanstack last year, so if you took part in last year’s reading program, you can log in and update your information and sign up for the 2020 summer program. This program is available to all ages — even babies can have their minutes logged by mom and dad. The library enters reading challenges for children, teens and adults — and the more you read, the more chances you have to win some great prizes. Beanstack will go live on our website at 8 a.m. May 21. Program participants will then be able to enter their minutes read to their account.
I remember reading a LOT of pandemic books over the years and, yes, thinking it would never happen to our world. Some young adult books I loved but made me think are “Life As We Knew It” by Susan Beth Pfeffer, “The Giver” by Lois Lowry, the “Divergent series” by Veronica Roth and the “Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins. These books are all available on our website from our database Hoopla.
Collins’ new prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” comes out in mid-May to our collection.
Our virtual library programs kick off on May 21 and 22 with magician Jeff Quinn. This year with the pandemic things WILL be different. We want to be open but will have to do it in a safe fashion and only when we get the OK. COVID-19 affects everyone! Do your part to get Hall County/Grand Island back to better. Stay home! Stay safe! Wear a mask if you DO go out.
Reading is so very important. It is the one factor that will help kids stay up to par. We don’t want kids to experience Corona slide or summer slide so more than ever encourage your children and teens to read. The library offers a virtual card from our website www.gilibrary.org and lots of resources online. We need to read … NOW!
Celine Swan is the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
