Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Sept. 26 at Tommy’s Restaurant for a noon luncheon and brief meeting.
Group 1’s, Ardythe Moeller, Lois Wegner, Barb McIlnay and Nora Lindner served as hosts. Nebraska State President De Smith was a special guest. Treasurer Dianne Voderstrasse reported a total of 23 enrolled members, one less than last year.
Jean Parachini thanked the group for an earlier reminder to apply for flood damage financial aid from the National Society. She received $500 following her application. Mary Helen Fuchs, Kappa co-president, reported on the DKG International Convention in July in Des Moines, Iowa. President Fuchs also presented co-president Barb McIlnay with a president’s pin from the chapter.
Following the meeting, the group traveled to Stuhr Museum to view artwork and displays in the newly restructured main building and view and hear an interesting lesson about the Peter Stuhr house.
The group also met Oct. 17 at the Central City Public Library, hosted by Group 3’s Diane Wiese, Deb Ueckert, and Joan Waring. Members of the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department, Taylor Samek, Pat Benson and Shadow, the drug-sniffing Shepherd, visited the group. Samek is Shadow’s trainer, primary handler and living mate. The pair demonstrated Shadow’s ability and efficiency in locating hidden drug contraband. Their duties include coverage of the entire county, in addition to operations outside the county when called upon.
On Nov. 13, the chapter made Christmas cards for active and retired military at Central City Library, followed by a soup luncheon at Nora Lindner’s.
Members were reminded to fill out the online survey from the state office regarding future conventions and workshops.
The next meeting will be the annual Founder’s Day celebration on Nov. 21 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
