PALMER — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Jan. 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer.
Group One’s Ardy Moeller, Lois Wegner, Barb McIlnay and Nora Lindner served a brunch followed by a program about “Poor Farm” history in Hall County. Doug Cramer with Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society and Loren Avey, docent, spoke about numerous unmarked graves in the farm’s cemetery near Highway 281 north of Grand Island. They presented historic background about this farm and reminded all that most counties in Nebraska, as well as other states, utilized poor farms for destitution and/or debt repayment.
Following the program, Mary Helen Fuchs called the meeting to order.
The initiation of new chapter member Lois Fullington will be in March. A reminder: the DKG Legislative Day is scheduled for March 10 at the State Capitol and the state’s parliamentary workshop will be May 31 in Lincoln.
Collegiate membership is now being offered by the Nebraska state organization to juniors and seniors in college and graduate students to enlarge enrollment and encourage degrees/careers in education.
Kappa Member Judy Marco will apply for a $400 grant from the Nebraska Ester Pilster Award monies to further the Chapter’s “Old Fashioned School Days” project. This project will provide programming to interested audiences about the importance of rural schools in Nebraska.
Kappa Chapter’s next meeting will be March 19 in St. Paul, hosted by Group Two.
