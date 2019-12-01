Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Nov. 21 for its Founders’ Day Celebration. President Mary Helen Fuchs called the meeting to order. The DKG anthem was led by Nola Oberhelman.
Dianne Vorderstrasse reported greeting cards were sent to all members who are ailing.
The chapter’s making of Christmas cards for active and retired military in Nebraska was discussed. Third-grade students at 1-R Elementary did hand written and drawn messages to be included in more than 230 cards. All greetings are being delivered to Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Homeless Veteran’s program in Grand Island, and Rep. Adrian Smith’s office.
Judy Marco discussed further promoting the chapter project about country schools in Nebraska. She has all needed materials organized for presentation and suggests the chapter could participate in spring and summer community celebrations.
President Fuchs mentioned the changes to Nebraska State standing rules to be undertaken at the April State Convention. She encouraged members to attend a parliamentary workshop scheduled for May 30 in Lincoln.
A celebratory luncheon was hosted by Group 4’s Nola Oberhelman, Judy Wilson, Dianne Vorderstrasse and Wanda Dunnerman. The group enjoyed games, favors, Founder information, food and birthday cupcakes.
The next Kappa meeting will be Jan. 16 at St. John’s Church in Palmer, with Group 1 hosting.
