During the Vietnam War the M.A.S.H. Unit took care of wounded soldiers. It was the duty of military doctors to diagnose the condition of the wounded. Nurses followed with a clipboard and tags to put on the toes of the wounded. They were designated as “No Hope”, “Medical Help Needed”, or “Dead”. The doctor determined that one of the men was hopeless and had the nurse toe tag him, “No Hope”, but she heard a faint whisper from him and knelt down beside his cot. He persuaded her to change the tag to “Medical Help Needed”. He lost his leg, but recovered and went home to his family and became a Christian witness in his community. (from Dr. David Sylvester)
We can notice here an interesting progression of his situation. First, he was a stranger to the M.A.S.H. Unit. Then he was a guest of the medical ward. Third, he became a host to others back home. Out of gratitude, giving himself to others.
The same thing happened with Jesus. After the resurrection Jesus met two disciples on the road to Emmaus. You can read about it in Luke 24:13-25. It is a fascinating story. At first Jesus was a stranger to them because they didn’t recognize him. They journeyed together for several miles and talked about the events of the previous days.
Jesus is initially depicted as a stranger giving his disciples the challenge of showing hospitality. The practice of philoxenia literally means “love of the stranger.” This stands in contrast to the attitude prevalent in society today – xenophobia, “fear of strangers”. What would it mean in our churches if we practiced more philoxenia? (This is also one of the Greek words used in the Bible for hospitality.) When we practice this “love of strangers” we find that strangers really aren’t so strange.
Fortunately, the two disciples on the road to Emmaus rose to the challenge. The disciples urged Jesus to stay with them. So Jesus goes in to stay with them and he becomes their guest. Jesus wants us to take good care of the guests who come to us. Jesus challenges us to feed the hungry and welcome outcasts as he did throughout his ministry. Those of us who put our faith in Christ are the physical body of Christ in the world today. We are to be his hands to continue his work. Jesus comes to us as a guest even today.
The really big question in this story is whether we would recognize him. And if we didn’t, would we welcome him as a guest?
Lastly, Jesus who was a stranger becomes a guest; but very quickly he also becomes the host. He quickly changes roles when it comes to mealtime. Jesus takes the bread and blesses it and gives it to the disciples. Their eyes are opened and they recognize Jesus – then he vanishes.
This continues to happen today. Sometimes it is easier for us to help others than to receive help. We would rather be the host than let someone else be a host. What a great need we have to permit Jesus to be our host. We need to receive what he wants to give us in the breaking of the bread and other times when Christ wants to serve us.
Prayer: Our Lord, may we have our own Emmaus experience. May we welcome you and others to be our guest. Help us to let go and also receive you as a host so our eyes can be opened too. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
