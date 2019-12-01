As we get closer to the holidays, the library becomes a flurry of wintry fun. The library and staff get into holiday mode, and inspire some winter reading, crafts, and makerspace creativity.
The library has our Winter Break Programming lined up for children and teens kicking off with the Breakfast with Santa program set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Children 11 and younger will be served a light breakfast, participate in some fun holiday activities and get their picture taken with Santa.
The library has some great programs planned for PK-4 children at 10 a.m. We will have a “Frozen 2” Storytime on Monday, Dec. 23, with the Snow Queen as our special guest. She will arrive in her icy gown, ready to share her tale of becoming Queen and how she let it all go. On Thursday, Dec. 26. Winter makerspace building will let kids will build small buildings, catapults and other structures (sign-up recommended) and Monday, Dec. 30, will feature a New Year’s Eve Party. Come ring in the year with the Grand Island Area Clean Community System (sign-up recommended) and join up on Thursday, Jan, 2, for an Eric Carle winter program where kids may enjoy Carle books and do some painting.
We also have two special Saturday Programs planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Kids can come and enjoy a movie and play with LEGOs. Sign up or get movie information by calling the library at (308) 385-5333.
Tween/teen programming for ages 10 through 18 is planned for 2 p.m. DIY gifts will be the focus on Monday Dec. 23.
It’s more makerspace time on Thursday, Dec. 26, and a New Year’s Eve party with Grand Island Area Clean Community System will features crafts. The final winter break program on Thursday, Jan. 2, will include a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament. Registration is required for this event.
If you have not been in to see our makerspace or digital Lab., you can call the library to set up a tour. We also do “Book-a-Librarian” sessions with our new equipment so a staff member can show you the ropes. We have added some new equipment in November.
The makerspace now offers a Lulzbot 3-D printer, Cricut, Clamshell Heat Press, sublimation printer, Graphtec Vinyl Cutter, button makers, video equipment (and we have a green wall in the digital lab), Universal Laser Cutter, Bernina Sewing Machine, Makerspace kits, small laminator, plotter printer, and lots MORE!
I know I tried my luck at using the laser cutter with help, by bringing in a wood chopping board and adding a name for a nice, personalized gift. I have several Christmas projects in the works, including some engraved wine and beer glasses, a personalized sign for a friend using recycled wood, and adding a themed message with the Cricut. There are many, many ideas out there. It is such a great time to become an entrepreneur.
We have worked hard at adding S.T.E.A.M.-based learning to our library. S.T.E.A.M.׳(science, technology, engineering, art and math) have been recognized as the best ways to prepare kids for careers in the future. Some great books on the subject include: “The Zoom, Fly, Bolt, Blast STEAM Handbook: Build 18 Innovative Projects with Brain Power” by Lance Akiyama; and Kristina Holzweiss’ great children’s series, “Rookie Star Makerspace Projects - “I Can Make …” and True Book “Amazing Makerspace …” There are some great ideas for simple projects for kids.
A great site to find something to print on a 3-D printer or to create something is www.thingiverse.com/. Check out www.makerspaces.com/25-makerspace-projects-for-kids/ that has some great projects for kids.
So stop in and get some books or movies to binge on, some holiday books to put you in the Christmas or makerspace spirit and remember to check out the makerspace lab so you too can become a maker!
Celine Swan is the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
