With the Thanksgiving holiday as late as possible on the calendar this year, it has taken a while, but the perennial favorite “Holiday Readquarters” display is back and as packed as ever with holiday materials in all formats.
You’ll find all of our Holiday Readquarters materials right in the middle of the rotunda.
If you’re looking for a little Christmas, music we have lots of CDs for you — including “Now That’s What I Call Christmas,” from Mannheim Steamroller, Michael Bublé and many more.
Classic Christmas movies ready for you to pick up include “Miracle on 34th Street,” “A Christmas Story” and many others. Playaways, audiobooks and fiction from well-known Christmas-themed authors include Joanne Fluke, Leslie Meyer, Richard Paul Evans, Thomas Kinkade and Anne Perry.
We also have plenty of Christmas non-fiction, including decorating, baking, cooking and crafting books for you as well. Currently, all holiday books in both the Holiday Readquarters and children’s section are able to be checked out for a one-week loan period.
Not only do we have our Holiday Readquarters out for all to enjoy, but our library staff has lots of fun for the whole family planned for December and over the winter break from school.
Coming up on Saturday, Dec. 21, we have our annual Breakfast with Santa event. Celine Swan, youth services librarian, and some of her staff have been working hard to plan another great event. Stop by from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for breakfast treats, crafts, stories and, of course, a chance to take your picture with Santa Claus himself. This year, the front doors will open at 9 a.m. so get there early to get your spot in line.
The week of Dec. 23 and the following week. we will kick off the rest of our winter break programming. At 10 a.m. Monday, Dec 23. storytime will feature a “Frozen” theme, with a special appearance from the Snow Queen herself. That same day, teens and tweens will have a last-minute chance to create some homemade holiday gifts at 2 p.m.
The day after Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 23, will feature a special winter makerspace building program where kids can build small buildings, catapults and other structures. Signing up for this program in advance is strongly recommended. Winter makerspace building for the preschool kids through age 10 is set for 10 a.m., with tweens and teens getting together at 2 p.m.
On both Saturdays, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, there will be a winter movie at 11 a.m. and attendees will also have a chance to play with Legos while watching the movie.
On Monday, Dec. 30, kids will have a chance to ring in the new year (and the new decade!) with a special event presented by the Grand Island Area Clean Community System. Signing up in advance is recommended. Younger children will have their program at 10 a.m.; teens and tweens at 2 p.m.
And finally, on Thursday, Jan. 2, younger children will have the chance to attend an Eric Carle story and crafting time at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m. that day, teens and tweens will have a chance to compete in our Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament. Spots are limited for this tournament, so please call the library at (308) 385-5333 to get signed up.
All of the staff at the Grand Island Public Library hope you and your family have a great holiday season and are ready to ring in 2020 with all of us here.
Happy Holidays!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
