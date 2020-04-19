These are times like most of us have likely never encountered. Everyone is encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, and many things are no longer open to the public. Unfortunately, the Library is one of the many community institutions that you cannot visit for the time being. However, just because you cannot physically come to us, our online collections are always available to help you pass the time. No matter what you are feeling at the moment, Hoopla, Overdrive, and RbDigital have got you covered.
If you’re feeling lonely … join our Virtual Book Club. In April we met online in Zoom and it looks as though we will be in May, as well. May’s selection is “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict. Both incredibly beautiful and incredibly smart, Hedwig Kiesler—better known by her Hollywood stage name Hedy Lamarr—had an incredible life. “The Only Woman in the Room,” a fictionalized biography of her life, follows her daring escape from the Nazis, her whirlwind Hollywood career, and her assistance in the revolutionary scientific invention of frequency hopping spread-spectrum, the basis of many modern communication devices, including Bluetooth. If you want to join the discussion, keep an eye on our Facebook page for details about attending virtually.
If you’re feeling cooped up … travel the world without ever leaving your couch. Maybe you can give Bill Bryson’s books a try. Maybe you’d like “The Lost Continent”, in which Bryson searches for the quintessential small American Town or “Notes from a Small Island” that documents his travels around Great Britain. If you need adventure you can check out “The Curse of Oak Island” by Randall Sullivan, a non-fiction account of Oak Island, Nova Scotia with the rumors of its buried pirate treasure.
If you need a laugh … you can’t go wrong with David Sedaris’ books. “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules” chronicle his hilariously awkward — and sometimes cringe-worthy — situations that he and his siblings manage to find themselves involved in. If you want something with more local ties, “#IMomSoHard” is written by two Los Angeles-based comedians Kristin Hensley (originally from Central City) and Jen Smedley (originally from Bellevue) and details their perspective on motherhood, family, and life in general.
If you want to learn something new … Hoopla recently added dozens of The Great Courses to the site. The Great Courses cover a wide range of human knowledge from ancient history, American history, literature, economics, religion, political science, philosophy, and beyond, there is a course that covers just about any subject.
If you need something spooky … check out the classic horror graphic novels of Robert Kirkman’s “The Walking Dead” (basis for the hit television show of the same name) or Joe Hill’s “Locke and Key.” You can’t go wrong with Stephen King if you need something really creepy, titles like “Cujo,” “The Shining,” or “Revival.” Or try something new like “Horrorstör,” a novel about a self-possessed, haunted Ikea-like superstore by Grady Hendrix or murderous cult in “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay.
If you need a new TV show to watch … we can help with that too. British classics like “Doc Martin,” “Agatha Christie’s Marple,” and “The Inspector Lynley Mysteries” are all up for your viewing. If you need something funny checkout “Angie Tribeca,” “Roseanne,” “Hot in Cleveland,” or “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” If you need an escape there’s great fantasy/adventure, too like “The Librarians,” “Earthsea,” and “Merlin.”
No matter your taste in books or TV, all of the above titles are always available on Hoopla, with no waiting, ever! And if you need even more variety, visit our RbDigital and Overdrive sites. Happy reading!
