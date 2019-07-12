A couple had two little boys, ages 8 and 10, who were excessively mischievous.
The two were always getting into trouble. The parents were at their wits end as to what to do about their sons’ behavior. The mother heard that a clergyman in town had been successful in disciplining children in the past, so the parents agreed to ask him to speak to the boys.
The pastor agreed to speak to the boys, but asked to see them individually. The 8-year-old went to meet with him first. The pastor sat the boy down and asked him sternly, “Where is God?”
The boy made no response, so the pastor repeated the question in an even sterner tone, “Where is God?” Again the boy made no attempt to answer, so the pastor raised his voice even more and shook his finger in the boy’s face, “WHERE IS GOD?”
At that, the boy bolted from the room and ran directly home slamming himself in the closet. His older brother followed him into the closet and said, ”What happened?”
The younger brother replied, “We’re in BIG trouble this time. God is missing and they think we did it!”
Does it seem like God is missing in our lives sometimes? There is a bumper sticker I once saw which may explain why God seems to be missing. It said, “If you are not as close to God as you used to be, who is it that moved?”
If we feel distant from God or that God is missing in our experience, what we often find is that this happens rather gradually. Most people don’t set out to distance themselves from God. It seems to happen while we are busy with other things.
Such is the experience with Southern Baptist leader Duke K. McCall. When he went to college something happened that caused him to stop going to church.
“Two years later I graduated from college as valedictorian of my class, but warped and shriveled because my life was cut off from the church of Jesus Christ,” he said.
“I was driving through the East Tennessee mountains a few weeks after college graduation, having completed my admission arrangements and ready to enter Vanderbilt Law School in order to practice law with my father. Near the bottom of the depression in 1935 I had $3,000 in my pocket, saved from working during my senior year. I was driving the new automobile my parents had given me for graduation. I was going to the college town in the hope of seeing my girlfriend. I was miserable.
“Driving too fast through the rain on those slick mountain roads. I did not notice that the car radio program had shifted to a mountain preacher. He was uneducated. He could not say two sentences without a grammatical error. He gasped for breath after every phrase as he screamed into that radio microphone. But thank God for that ignorant, Bible-pounding, screaming mountain preacher. He saved my life. He did it with four words, ‘Why not try God?’
“I slammed the brakes to the floor, flipped off the radio, bowed my head, and said, ‘Oh, God, I am making a mess of my life without you. Please take it and do with it whatever you will!’”
Prayer: Our Lord, if we find you missing, help us to draw closer through prayer and worship and service to you. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik recently retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.