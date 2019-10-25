I get to have the job of calling on first time visitors at our church. So I deliver welcome bags to the homes of our visitors. I’m always finding new areas of Lincoln I didn’t even know existed.
I was driving in a brand new development. I knew I was close to the right address. I could see the address must be one side of a duplex. I looked at the left side and I saw a statue of Mary, so I figured they must be Catholic. I looked at the right side and saw the statue of a woman holding a casserole, so I figured they must be Methodist!
I’m sure many churches might joke that they are known by their casseroles. Most of us are known for something. What are you known for? One of the things I admired most about Jesus, he never missed anybody! Even people who just touched his robe were immediately noticed by Jesus. Jesus also noticed children who were ignored by others. Jesus had a special place in his heart for the marginalized in society. Jesus loved to reach out to the disabled, the lepers, the outcasts, the blind, the sick and the lame.
I once heard someone say that Jesus made the invisible people, visible again. I like that image. It happened a lot in Jesus day and still happens in our day.
One of the reasons I especially appreciate Jesus love for the disabled is because of our son, Paul. Paul is now 26 years old. Many of you who have read this column over the years know about Paul. He truly is a neat young man. Over the years sometimes people treated Paul as if he was one of those “invisible” people.
October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. We are especially trying to teach people that folks with Down syndrome are much more alike than different from others. People with Down syndrome, like Paul, have their own unique gifts and abilities, just like everyone else.
I recently attended our Pavlik reunion in Farwell, 10 miles west of St. Paul. One of my relatives, Andrew, was there. Andrew is in his 20s now. I hadn’t seen him in almost 20 years. I have been praying for him for more than 20 years since I found out he also has Down syndrome.
Andrew was the best welcoming committee I ever met. He is doing well; he has a great sense of humor. He wanted to have a picture of the two of us. He knew how to set his phone so we could hold it out and take our picture. I was so happy to see Andrew and my relatives again. Everyone else was a little dull compared to my cousin Andrew.
I believe one of the greatest jobs in the Kingdom of God is to lift up those who are overlooked in the world. Our society holds up the beautiful and the rich and the powerful and the athletic. Jesus loved those folks too, but he loved to hold up those that others missed — to make the invisible, visible again.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to see others through your eyes so we don’t miss anyone who needs to be loved and lifted. Amen
(To learn more about Down syndrome go to www.dsaane.org)
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
