Dear Parents and Other Caring Adults:
Everyone has the power to help young people succeed. The secret to helping children and youth grow into happy, healthy and responsible adults isn’t really a secret at all. Simply make a point to connect with young people: Get to know them, talk to them, understand them, help them and build relationships with them.
As a caring, trusted adult, you’ll be better able to provide the building blocks young people need to succeed and reach their goals. Adult role models, guides and friends are very important to young people. With your help, young people can begin to understand themselves and the world around them. We all know growing up isn’t always easy. That’s why young people need adults like you in their lives.
Here are some things we’ve learned from the Search Institute: There are 40 developmental assets that have been identified to have a powerful and positive impact on young people. Children and teenagers who have high levels of these assets get involved in fewer risky behaviors and are much more likely to reflect positive leadership, good health and success in school.
The bad news is most young people don’t have enough assets. The good news is we can change this because we all have the power to build assets in young people’s lives.
Understanding developmental assets: The Search Institute has identified eight asset categories that are crucial in helping young people grow up healthy and they are:
n Support: Young people need to be surrounded by people who love, care for, appreciate and accept them.
n Empowerment: Young people need to feel valued and valuable. This happens when youth feel safe and respected.
n Boundaries and expectations: Young people need clear rules, consistent consequences for breaking rules, and encouragement to do their best.
n Constructive use of time: Young people need opportunities — outside of school — to learn and develop new skills and interests with other youth and adults.
n Commitment to learning: Young people need a sense of the lasting importance of learning and a belief in their own abilities.
n Positive values: Young people need to develop strong guiding values to help them make healthy life choices.
n Social competencies: Young people need the skills to interact effectively with others, to make difficult decisions, and to cope with new situations.
n Positive identity: Young people need to believe in their own self-worth and to feel they have control over the things that happen to them.
Each of these categories involves several specific assets that help young people grow up healthy and the great news? Each of us is able to make a positive difference in child’s life by focusing on these asset categories by being purposeful in the ways that we interact with young people in our home, neighborhood and schools.
To get your started on building assets in your home with your children, post a list of the 40 developmental assets on your refrigerator door. Each day, do at least one thing to build assets for each family member. (These lists are available free at the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, 219 W. Second St. in Grand Island.)
But don’t stop at your front door. Learn the names of the young people who live around you in your neighborhood, call them by name and learn about their interests, ask about their interests.
To find out more about the developmental assets contact the CNCAA at (308) 385-5520 or visit www.search-institute.org.
Note: Some information for this article was taken from “Instant Assets: 52 Short and Simple E-Mails for Sharing the Asset Message,” ©2007 by Search Institute.
Connie Holmes is married and mother of three adult children. She has spent the last 34 years with the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions in Grand Island, serving in all capacities, including as director since September 2006. Her passion is prevention (focusing on youth), helping youth grow up strong and healthy, and helping individuals and families whose lives are affected by addiction. “I’m a parent … what now?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention, which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.