I ran across some very important material in preparation for Father’s Day about the relationship between parents and kids.
It applies anytime and all the time. One of the timeless truths is found in Deuteronomy 5:16, “Honor your father and mother, as the Lord your God has commanded you, so that your days may be long and that it may go well with you in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.”
This happens to be the fifth commandment of the 10 that Moses brought from God. It’s the only one of the Ten Commandments that has a promise. In Deuteronomy 6:6-9 we find children are to honor and respect their parents and the parents’ part is to train up their children in God’s law.
One of the important words to remember is respect. Children are to respect their parents and parents are to respect their children. Of course, it all works best if both also respect God.
I remember a number of television shows that made dads look foolish and they were usually ignorant. They wouldn’t command much respect.
After the Smith family moved into a new house, a visiting grandparent asked 5-year-old Tommy how he liked the new place. “It’s great,” he said. “I have my own room, Alex has his own room, and Jamie has her own room. But poor mom is still stuck with dad.”
Sounds like dad isn’t getting a great deal of respect in that household. I think fathers haven’t always realized how important their leadership is in the home. Many fathers were absent when it came to teaching the family. Many dads left any religious training up to mom.
I think that’s changing. More dads realize how important it is to be present and offer leadership in the household. I’ve heard in most prisons almost every person sends out a Mother’s Day card. However, there’s very little demand for Father’s Day cards!
Parents who raise their kids with discipline, fairness and integrity will get respect in return. Parents have to be examples of respect to others for their family to learn what respect looks like.
Twelve-year-old Sally lost her contact lenses on the way to school.
Her mother told her, “We’ll just report to the insurance company that they were stolen. That way, they will pay for them.”
She added, “It’s alright Sally, everybody does it.”
When Sally was 19, a college classmate offered her the answers for her upcoming exam for $150. Sally was worried about failing the course so she paid the price. She was caught and expelled from school.
Her parents greeted her at home with great indignation. They asked, “Where did you learn such behavior?” She replied, “I learned it from you, Mom and Dad.”
Respect is a two-way street. Let’s walk it well.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to honor and respect parents and others. May others have reason to respect us. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
