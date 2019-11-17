Don Deitemeyer of Grand Island was presented a 2019 Heritage Hero Award on Nov. 10 by the History Nebraska Board of Trustees.

This award is presented to volunteers of cultural organizations across the state of Nebraska. History Nebraska Board member Lance Bristol presented Deitemeyer the commemorative pin and certificate at the Hall County Historical Society’s monthly Voices from the Past program at Burlington Station in Grand Island.

Deitemeyer is a longtime Hall County Historical Society board member.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments