It is difficult to describe the times we are going through. They are unique; we’ve never had these conditions before.
I sometimes think it compares to the isolation of living on a farm or ranch in the 1930s or 40s, without television. Those folks hardly ever saw neighbors or family. They seldom went to town. There were no sports and so forth.
It’s hard on us to turn our whole world upside down. I especially miss hugging my grandkids. I know a friend who had to have a good long cry to get out her frustration. I think it’s the fear of the unknown that might be the worst part. How do we deal with these new stresses?
We have such bad days we are just trying to find enough faith and strength to get through one day. Several years ago we were attending my father-in-law’s church in Cherokee, Iowa. I found myself thinking I wanted a message from the pastor to just get through the day and maybe next week. I got what I wanted and much more.
I think a lot of people are praying. “Lord, just help me deal with the pressures of the day! I need enough faith to get by in the short term.”
We probably need to look to Jesus as our example of how to deal with the stresses of life. Jesus could have been the most pressured and stressed person in the world. Just think about the reasons Jesus felt pressure.
First, he was very misunderstood and misrepresented. Second, Jesus was not accepted. John 1:11 says, “He came unto his own and His own did not accept Him.” Third, Jesus experienced many temptations more than the average person. Fourth, Jesus carried very heavy responsibilities on his shoulders. Fifth, he didn’t have much time. We think we have stress from not having enough time?
Despite the stresses on Jesus’ shoulders he handled it well. There are several principles for handling pressure. First, turn everything over to God. I Peter 5:6-7 says, “Cast all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns once and for all on Him. For He cares for you.”
Second, know that God cares for you and wants to help us with our problems.
Third, seek to understand your purpose in life. We can handle a lot more pressure and be OK.
Fourth, give up your rights. Always trying to fight for your rights results in bitterness, anxiety, restlessness, anger, etc.
Fifth, become a generous person. The happiest people in the world are generous givers.
In addition to the example of Jesus, I would also look at the example of my son, Paul. Paul and other people with Down syndrome have a lot to teach us about living life to the fullest.
I recently wondered how the presidential debates would be different if the candidates had Down syndrome. First, they would start with a warm hug (when that was possible) instead of a cold handshake. They wouldn’t fight with the moderator or each other. There would be several spontaneous songs and even a little dancing.
And at the end they probably wouldn’t even try to figure out who won or lost.
Prayer: Our Lord, give us a faith, a healthy faith to make our days the best they can be. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
