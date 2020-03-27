Life has its ways of reminding us of our need for God.

We are often reminded in difficult times that we need help. Every so often I feel the need to deepen my faith with God. I guess the main thing I need to remember is there is help from God. We are not left alone. We have spiritual resources.

Several years ago I was reading through the book of Proverbs and I saw a verse that leapt off the page. I was reading Proverbs, chapter 3 and I really liked verse 24, “When you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.” That sounds awfully good. My sleep isn’t always sweet especially when I’m worried about some big problems.

I liked the following verses even better. Verse 26 says: “For the Lord will be your confidence and will keep your foot from being caught.” Wow! I wished I had learned that verse when I was a kid.

I’ll admit I was afraid of the dark sometimes. I remember when I went to sleep; I was worried about what was under my bed. If I ever woke up with one of my feet hanging out over the edge, I quickly pulled it in. I thought I was really lucky nothing had grabbed my foot.

In my mind, if I lay in the middle of the bed with the covers on — I was safe. The something under the bed could grab me if anything was uncovered or my feet were sticking out.

I had a woman tell me when she was a little girl; she thought there was a big hairy spider under her bed. (I think it was after she watched the movie about the monster spider that ate Philadelphia.) So when she went to bed she took a flying leap and cleared the last 3 feet before her bed. She figured the spider couldn’t get her if she did that.

For whatever our fears are, God is there to help. I was sure glad to know God would provide some protection for our feet and would help us find sleep that was sweet.

Aside from remembering those verses from Proverbs – the other most helpful thing I found was the suggestion that we get creative. Someone suggested we light up our Christmas lights again. I lit them last night. (I hadn’t taken most of them down!)

One of my pastor friends had a family in the neighborhood that needed help. It was a lady with several kids. Her husband couldn’t get home from overseas. She asked for help with a few basic things. The rush was on. Several neighbors brought what was needed in a couple hours. The lady posted that she had the best neighbors in the country.

When we help others, our fears and worries melt away.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to remember in the times of darkness we have your light and help. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.

